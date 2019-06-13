Stamford and Deepings leisure sites still 'commercially sensitive'
Ambitious plans for ‘enhanced leisure’ facilities across South Kesteven are due to make further progress this month.
Cabinet member for Growth, Coun Helen Goral, told a meeting of SKDC’s cabinet on Tuesday that a motion to seek extra funding to fund studies to prepare business cases will go to a meeting of the full council later this month.
These ‘detailed’ business cases will then be reported back to the council laster in the year.
Coun Goral (Con- Grantham Arnolfield) said: “We are committed to the enhanced leisure for all by 2020-21.”
Her comments follow Deepings Independent Ashley Baxter wanting to know where the proposed new facilities would go in Stamford and the Deepings.
Coun Goral said talks are ‘ongoing’ with landowners. They remain commercially sensitive and she would not be ‘pinned down’ as to when she could identify the sites.
She added: “We will do whatever we can to expedite it.”
Earlier this year, SKDC approved plans to investigate how to deliver ‘enhanced’ leisure facilities across the district. They included improvements to the Mere’s Leisure Centre and a potential swimming pool in Grantham town centre. Improvements were proposed at Bourne, with new facilities at Stamford and the Deepings.
