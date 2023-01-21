Nima Staniewick of Stamford Climate Action Group explains why nature should be preserved.

It is widely acknowledged that, as a nation, we have lost 97 per cent of our wildflower meadows, we have decimated our ancient woodland to within just 2 per cent of its original coverage, and with biodiversity at just 53 per cent in England (well below Europe’s 75 per cent) we have reached a critical point in the way our towns function and how successful they may be going forward.

As a landscape architect I have a presiding responsibility to ‘connect people with nature’, through sustainable and sensitive design and in every successful scenario I can think of, that has involved prioritising nature.

Climate action group

It has become an act of reversing the decline of centuries of resourceful clearing and developing across our landscapes which has seen our national tree coverage plummet to just 9.5 per cent and putting that in context, the European average is over 30 per cent.

Our villages, towns and cities are key frontiers in the fight against climate change and in Stamford, we are embarking on a pioneering strategy to improve green infrastructure across the town in a concerted effort to improve our town for all. Expanding wildflower and tree cover across the region will be the biggest catalyst for helping nature to recover, tackling climate change and increasing habitats for native bird and wildlife species. In towns and cities, tree cover should be increased in a way that maximises the benefits for people and nature alike and we must expand, improve and protect them for generations to come.

The Environment Act (2021) kick-started the process for Government to set legally-binding targets for environmental priorities such as increasing tree cover to 17.5 per cent by 2050, but there is no defined plan. Through proactivity, Stamford will demonstrate the impact nature recovery can have on a national stage, the benefits of which will last for years – and governments - to come.

Diary date: There will be a public Climate Action Group meeting taking place on Wednesday, March 15, at 7pm at Stamford Town Hall with a key speaker on climate change and a panel of local climate experts answering your questions on how to climate proof your home and life.

Anyone interested in attending can email townhall@stamfordtowncouncil.gov.uk.

Nima is a director at Prosperi Architecture and Design