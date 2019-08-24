InvestSK has appointed a Business and Skills Officer to help South Kesteven firms recruit apprentices.

At South Kesteven District Council's economic development company, her role includes engaging with employers and education providers to help firms through the recruitment process.

Through such support, Amy hopes to encourage businesses to stay and grow within South Kesteven.

Amy Clark of InvestSK

Amy said: “Whether you’re looking to take on new staff or to upskill existing members of staff, apprenticeships are a great way to mould your employees’ skillsets to meet the demands of your business at all levels."

“Apprenticeships can also really improve staff morale, as they demonstrate to your existing employees that you care about training, development and career progression.

“Investing in staff trained through apprenticeships can have a huge positive effect on a company’s finances, making your business more competitive, and can boost staff loyalty and retention.

“National Apprenticeship Service data shows that 81 per cent of consumers favour using a company that takes on apprentices.”

For more than ten years in her previous role Amy placed students and job seekers into work placements or apprenticeships as part of a national construction training scheme known as Construction Futures.

“I will be working with South Kesteven businesses to better understand what’s important to them and how apprenticeships can help them to achieve their business goals,” Amy added.

“I appreciate that apprenticeships can be a bit of a minefield for people trying to run a business, so please do contact me with your questions or queries – I’m here to help!”

To get in touch with Amy call 01476 406080 or email amy.clark@investsk.co.uk