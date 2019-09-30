A new Stamford-based company has been launched to help small to medium sized businesses manage their social media.

Dream Big Social Media, founded by Amy Hodgson, offers services such as management of social media accounts and online strategies for businesses.

Amy also provides workshops for all skill levels, making them suitable for everyone.

Dream Big Social Media(17550599)

Amy decided to set up on her own after having two children, Maisie, two, and Lyla, three, and so re-trained, gaining an online diploma in social media management with Digital Mums.

Before founding Dream Big Social Media, Amy had 15 years' experience in customer service and account management, which are both skills relevant to her new profession.

The nature of her business means the majority of the work is dependent on a laptop and WiFi, which allows it to be carried out anywhere, helping Amy to achieve a healthy balance between her job and her family.

Currently, Amy is working with former editor of Trail Running magazine, Claire Maxted, also known to 12,600 YouTube subscribers as ‘Wild Ginger Running’.

Amy, who said she was keen to target mums like herself and support them with their business development, explained: “The best part of the job is helping businesses - and their online followings - to grow and increase, giving them the confidence to use social media.”

She added: “I’m doing it for my girls, inspiring them to have a career.”

Alongside her own business, Amy presents workshops for 'Social Mums South Lincolnshire and Rutland' and 'Social Mums Cambridgeshire'.

Social Mums is a network of Facebook groups set up to help mums who run their own small businesses manage their social media marketing. Despite the focus on mums, the class is open to everyone.

To book a workshop or find out more visit Dream Big Social Media's Facebook page.