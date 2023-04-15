Local elections are looming again, made more difficult, by those in power, as all voters have to produce evidence of identity and residence.

A good way to get rid of many potential voters I suppose. To make it easy we have registered for a postal vote.

I had considered standing for election this year but age is a problem, at 85 too old to be of much use, although there are many old boys on the council. Perhaps it’s a nice club for us old codgers to belong to.

John Elson cartoon sponsored by The Assist Group

I joke, I think, but really what I would like is an end to party politics in town councils. After all, what is the point of having them there? What we need are local people with knowledge of the needs of the community they live in, and who that have a vision of what the future could be for this lovely old town (currently being ruined by excessive numbers of building developments).

Young people are needed with the energy, vision, and determination to modernise a council chained by ritual and traditions.

Well I can dream, but more importantly, I can vote, why not join me? It is rumoured that there will be a lot more new potential candidates this time. Let’s give them a go shall we? Let’s rebel!

George Hetherington

Stamford