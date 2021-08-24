A jewellery store is stocking a new ethical range which helps children to escape from poverty.

Murano Silver has taken delivery of items from the Studs of Hope collection.

The earrings were designed by Vurchoo Jewellery. Each pair represents a country in need and each sale results in a charitable donation to that place.

Molly Clegg of Murano Silver Photo: Alan Walters

Molly Clegg, of Murano Silver, jumped at the chance to stock the range after contacting the designer via Instagram.

She said: “We opened four years ago after outgrowing our first premises in Market Deeping.

"We have always specialised in unique brands and to be able to keep adding to our collection, we needed more space, so St Mary’s Street felt like the perfect location for us, being such a hub of independent business.

"In more recent years we have really focused on ethical, sustainable and Fairtrade brands and whilst I was searching for exciting jewellery that also fitted with this brief, I found Vurchoo Jewellery.

"The Studs Of Hope collection was a perfect addition to our offerings with a brilliant price point and gorgeous, sleek designs.

"We love that they are truly a gift that gives twice; a treat for the recipient alongside a donation to a charity partner helping to improve the lives of children across the globe."

The earrings are made of gold, silver and mixed metals with ethically-sourced gemstones and sell for £36.

Each design is mounted on a card which explains more about the country behind it, including Guatemala, Honduras and Uganda.

For every pair sold, Vurchoo gives between 10 and 25 per cent of the profits to charities in the UK and overseas, via its partner Teach a Man to Fish.

Murano Silver is based in St Mary's Street. Stamford.