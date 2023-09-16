A high-end townhouse situated in a prime location, this four-bedroom property in Hereward Place is only a five-minute walk from Stamford town centre.

The property offers a high quality of living, with underfloor heating throughout, a modern kitchen-diner, Porcelanosa tiled flooring, three modern bathrooms, four double bedrooms, landscaped rear garden, single garage and off road parking.

The property is arranged over three floors, with a spacious entrance hallway opening to stairs leading to the first floor and bespoke mirrored storage units underneath.

The large living room hosts an abundance of space and natural light.

The kitchen-diner benefits from an array of modern units, integrated appliances and French doors, which open out onto the patio.

To the first floor, the landing connects two well-balanced double bedrooms and the family four-piece bathroom with separate bath and shower.

Bedroom one on this floor has built-in wardrobes and its own three-piece ensuite with walk-in shower.

To the second floor, the landing connects two further double bedrooms, one with built-in wardrobe with sliding mirrored doors.

Outside to the front, an inset footpath leads to the front door and has well-maintained borders on either side.

The rear garden has been tastefully landscaped with two patio seating area, artificial lawn and decorative borders.

The driveway and single garage with electric door are located at the rear of the garden.

The property is priced £775,000.

For further details and to arrange a viewing, contact Newton Fallowell in Stamford on 01780 754530 or email stamford@newtonfallowell.co.uk

Key features

• Stone built semi-detached townhouse

• Prime location five-minute walk to town centre

• High-end property

• Underfloor heating throughout

• Porcelanosa floored tiling

• Four double bedrooms

• Two bathrooms and downstairs cloakroom

• Landscaped rear garden

• Single garage and driveway

