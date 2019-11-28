Home   News   Article

Desperado will bring their Eagles tribute show to Stamford Corn Exchange on Saturday

By Jonathan Smith
-
jonathan.smith@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:00, 28 November 2019

The UK’s premiere Eagles tribute band, Desperado will be performing the show at Stamford Corn Exchange on Saturday, November 30, from 7.30pm.

The internationally acclaimed show,which is two hours plus, includes all the Eagles classics, and features unsurpassable sweet vocal harmony, layered over note perfect guitar breaks. Licks, slides, and solos.

Furthermore, the boys will dip into the solo careers of Henley and Walsh, adding beautifully to the total Eagles experience.

Desperado
Desperado

Tickets are £22.50 from the box office on 01780 766455.

Read more
Arts and ShowbizMusicStamfordWhats On News

More by this author

Jonathan Smith
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE