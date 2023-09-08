Archaeological structures have been uncovered during work to a village bridge.

Wansford Bridge, which is classed as a scheduled ancient monument by Historic England and dates back to the 16th Century, closed in July for repair works after it was found to be deteriorating.

As work started to repair the structure archaeological finds were unearthed.

A photo of the Wansford Bridge closure taken in July

The first was the discovery of large blocks of stone within the structure followed by the uncovering of an ancient circular stone.

It is believed this stone could be an architectural fragment originating from a Roman-British or medieval high-status building.

This prompted an investigation and discussions between Peterborough City Council, which is carrying out the work, and Historic England.

The discovery large blocks of stone within the structure. Photo: Archaeologist Dr Rebecca Casa Hatton

“Proposed works were modified to ensure that the large blocks of stone were left in-situ,” said a spokesperson for the city council.

“The circular stone is to be recorded and placed back into the structure from which it came and be reburied at its original location.”

Work has been delayed and is now expected to finish on October 13, rather than next week as originally planned.

An ancient circular stone. Photo: Archaeologist Dr Rebecca Casa Hatton

An eight-mile diversion route is in place for vehicles but the bridge remains open to pedestrians and cyclists.

Traffic is being officially diverted along Wansford Road, Yarwell Road, Nassington Road, Station Road, Fotheringhay Road, Elton Road, Duck Street, Back Lane, Highgate Green, Wansford Road, Elton Road, London Road and vice versa.