A historic tree has reached the end of its life.

An ancient beech tree near King’s Cliffe has been declared a ‘potential hazard’ by Forestry England, which has fenced the area around it off.

It stands on the eastern edge of Fineshade Wood and throughout the years has been visited regularly by tree huggers, used in solstice celebrations and had marriage rites conducted under its arching branches.

The beech tree in King's Cliffe

However recent inspections found it to have ganoderma fungus, which causes white rot in the trunk.

This means the branches of the tree, also known as the Cathedral tree, are becoming less secure and are a ‘potential hazard’.

A spokesperson for Forestry England said: “In recent years we have been carefully managing the tree, which is estimated to be between 300 and 400 years old, but the tree has not responded to these interventions positively and as the maximum expected life span of a beech tree is around 350 years the best course of action is to allow the tree to go into a managed state of decline.

The rot

“For safety reasons, we’ve installed a fence so visitors can still see the tree, but from a safe distance.”

Experts say it will still continue to be an ‘important habitat for the forest’ as there is a ‘shortfall in standing and fallen dead wood’.

Forestry England will continue to monitor the tree, which is in the national Ancient Tree Inventory and has a girth of more than 6.40m.

The King's Cliffe beech tree

The tree has been subject to antisocial behaviour in the past, including arson, but Forestry England says ‘the main issue now is the rot which is in line with the age of the tree’.

A sign has been put up explaining the decision to fence it off

How do you feel about this? Let us know by emailing smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk.