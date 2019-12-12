Home   News   Article

Stamford inventor Andy Speechley develops devices to help on the most personal of hygeine issues

By Darren Greenwood
Published: 17:00, 12 December 2019

An inventor who lives near Stamford has created devices to help with the most personal of hygiene issues.

Andy Speechley of Marholm has invented a machine to help people wipe their own bottoms.

His company Better Hygiene Ltd specialises in making cleaning systems to help older and disabled people and Andy has earned much praise for his latest invention.

