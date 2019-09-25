An angling event raised £8,000 for WaterAid, a charity which helps underdeveloped countries access safe drinking water and improve sanitation.

Rutland Water Fly Fishers supplied ghillies for the day - volunteer guides who take novice anglers out on a boat fishing.

A number of rainbow trout were caught.

Rutland Water Fly Fishers' ghillies

At the dinner afterwards, John Wadham, Rutland Water Fly Fishers' president congratulated them on their achievements in such difficult conditions.

The ghillie raffle prize was won by Dave Porter.

