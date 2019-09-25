Home   News   Article

Annual WaterAid Fly Fishing Challenge held at Rutland Water raises money for the charity

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 08:00, 25 September 2019

An angling event raised £8,000 for WaterAid, a charity which helps underdeveloped countries access safe drinking water and improve sanitation.

Rutland Water Fly Fishers supplied ghillies for the day - volunteer guides who take novice anglers out on a boat fishing.

A number of rainbow trout were caught.

Rutland Water Fly Fishers' ghillies
At the dinner afterwards, John Wadham, Rutland Water Fly Fishers' president congratulated them on their achievements in such difficult conditions.

The ghillie raffle prize was won by Dave Porter.

