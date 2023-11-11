A seven-month-old puppy who had a falling out with a cat is looking for a new home.

Annie is a German shepherd cross puppy, who’s birthday is on April 23, and she is currently living at Three Counties Dog Rescue in Bourne because she did not get along with her previous owners cat.

She is a sweet girl with very pretty features. As a young puppy she has a ton of joyous energy and is into everything! She hasn’t had much training so far but Three Counties volunteers are working with her on her basic manners and how to walk nicely. She has already learned to “sit”.

Three Counties Dog Rescue in Bourne is looking for a home for Annie

Annie previously lived with a child and also a four-year-old bitch and got along well with both. She was very playful with the other dog. She does bark at other dogs when out but probably because she hasn’t had much socialisation.

Annie needs a cat free home and children should be over 10.

If you think you would like Annie as your companion call Three Counties on 077085 89792 or 01778 424 953 (between 10am and 4pm).