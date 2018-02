Have your say

The ladies of the Inner Wheel Club of Stamford Burghley held their annual fundraising bridge day at Barnack Village Hall on Friday last week.

The director was Tony Ross and the event was as usual very well supported and a great success.

Those attending enjoyed their day of good bridge with an excellent buffet lunch provided by Inner Wheel members.

The event raised more than £900, which will be going to the Evergreen Care Trust.