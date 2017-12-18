Annual quiz night raised £800

Have your say

Great fellowship, fun and laughter enjoyed at Bourne Inner Wheel event

President Ann was delighted with the number of members from the club, associated Inner Wheel clubs and friends who attended this important fund raising event.

The evening began with a delicious buffet supper, prepared by the members of the club. A special thank you goes to Bakkavar who kindly donated a variety of salad items for the evening.

The event was a great success, raising over £800 for President Ann’s chosen charity, Lincolnshire Young Carers service.