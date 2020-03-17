Carphone Warehouse is to close all 531 of its standalone stores with the loss of 2,900 jobs.

This will include the closure of Oakham's High Street branch. But, it is thought branches located within Curry's, like that at Stamford Retail Park, will remain open.

In a statement, it said the move was due to the change in how customers buy their mobile devices, connectivity and technology.

Another major retailer is set to leave Oakham High Street (31781505)

After the standalone stores are closed on 3 April, the company will focus on selling mobile devices and connectivity through its shops in 305 Currys PCWorld stores and online, the company said.

Group chief executive Alex Baldock said: "Today's tough decision is an essential part of that, the next step in making our UK mobile business a success for customers, colleagues and other shareholders.

