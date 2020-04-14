A fashion retailer, with a branch in Stamford, is due to go into administration, putting 2,300 jobs at risk.

The clothing chain behind Oasis and Warehouse, which also runs Little House of Oasis in Stamford High Street, is in the process of appointing accountants to handle its insolvency.

The future of Stamford's Little House of Oasis is uncertain as its parent company prepares to enter administration (33491266)

Three weeks ago, The Oasis and Warehouse Group began discussions with buyers and was approached by an unnamed company which is thought to to have backed out due to the uncertainly caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The group has 90 stores and 437 concessions in department stores nationwide.

Read more BusinessStamford