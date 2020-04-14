Oasis and Warehouse prepare to go into administration
Published: 14:42, 14 April 2020
| Updated: 14:42, 14 April 2020
A fashion retailer, with a branch in Stamford, is due to go into administration, putting 2,300 jobs at risk.
The clothing chain behind Oasis and Warehouse, which also runs Little House of Oasis in Stamford High Street, is in the process of appointing accountants to handle its insolvency.
Three weeks ago, The Oasis and Warehouse Group began discussions with buyers and was approached by an unnamed company which is thought to to have backed out due to the uncertainly caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
The group has 90 stores and 437 concessions in department stores nationwide.
More by this authorStamford Mercury Reporter