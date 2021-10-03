Councillors are calling for more to be done to prevent HGVs clogging up the High Street.

At a Stamford Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Conservative county councillor, Kelham Cooke, addressed concerns.

“The increasing number of lorries driving down the High Street we all find incredibly frustrating,” he said. “Police are aware and I’ve spoken to the local inspector about enforcing it and making sure we are monitoring the situation.”

Stamford High Street

Coun Cooke has spoken with the highways department about introducing ANPR cameras to catch any drivers flouting the restrictions for the High Street.

“It’s shocking that it’s gone on so long, we’ve had enough of it,” added Coun Steve Carrol (Ind).