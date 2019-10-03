People are invited to speak with police representatives about their crime concerns - and become more involved in keeping their communities safe.

The Bourne and District Neighbourhood Watch is holding its annual meeting on Wednesday from 7pm in the Elsea Park Community Centre. Everybody is welcome to attend.

Philip Knowles, who has been chairman of the group for about the past six years, is standing down to encourage 'fresh ideas' to the scheme over the coming year.

Bourne and District Neighbourhood Watch is holding an annual meeting

The positions of treasurer and secretary will also be open to new people who would like to get more involved in crime prevention.

He said: "None of the positions would take up too much of anyone's time, and the main reason I am standing down is to allow new blood into the scheme.

"At the meeting on Wednesday evening, the appointment of new officers shouldn't take long, and then the floor will be open for people to ask questions, speak to a police representative about any problems or concerns, or to find out about getting involved in Neighbourhood Watch including setting up their own groups."

The Bourne and District Neighbourhood Watch area covers Bourne and the surrounding villages, and the Deepings.

In the past few months about a dozen new neighbourhood groups have joined the Bourne and district scheme, mainly from Bourne's Elsea Park area.

For more crime news, click here.