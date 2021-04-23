A police inspector has warned that anti-social behaviour 'will not be tolerated' as a dispersal order comes into place for Stamford Meadows.

On Friday last week (April 16), many people enjoyed their first trip to the pub in months and soaked up the sunshine outside.

However, the joyful atmosphere was blighted in the evening after a 19-year-old man was assaulted and about 40 people congregated in Stamford Meadows.

Inspector Gary Stewart outside Stamford Police Station

Police attended the incident and an officer also suffered from an assault while trying to get the group to disperse.

Two youths were arrested and released, and have been told to return for an interview.

Police inspector for Stamford, Bourne and The Deepings, Gary Stewart, said: “This incident is because people are going on to the meadows and drinking far more alcohol than they can handle, as a result their behaviour deteriorates.

“This weekend a dispersal notice will be in force for The Meadows and officers will have the power to ask people to leave.

"If they don’t comply, they can be arrested.”

With many of the people gathering on The Meadows being youths, Insp Stewart has also issued advice to parents.

He said: “I would ask parents to make sure they know what their children are doing and ask them not to drink alcohol and go to public places.

“Officers will be on patrol this weekend and a continuation of this behaviour will not be tolerated.

“I recognise we are coming out of lockdown and people want to be outside and see friends but please behave yourselves.”

This week, police also arrested a man who assaulted an officer outside a pub.