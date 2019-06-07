An antiques shop that has opened in Stamford has found that ‘the weirder the item, the quicker it sells'.

Bekki Johnson and partner Ant Bater opened A&B Antiques and Interiors at 7 North Street several weeks ago in what was previously Richardson’s cycle shop.

Former prison officer Bekki, 23, explained: “We are from Pinchbeck and we decided to set up in Stamford as we felt this town was more of a destination.

Bekki Johnson inside A&B Antiques

“We have a passion for weird and wonderful items that you can put in your home.

"I decided there was no time like the present to take the plunge.”

Bekki works full time in the shop, while Ant remains employed full-time in health and safety.

The couple chose the North Street location because the former cycle store has weirdness of its own, such as an internal window, which they love.

Bekki continued: “The shop is like an extension of our collection at home, which got too big really. We do house collections, people bring things in and they recommend things to us.

"We go anywhere and everywhere for it and we get new stock in every day.”

“Business has been really good since we started. People in Stamford have been very receptive to what we offer.

"They love it and they say we are very reasonably priced. They say we are quirky and that’s good.”

Among the unusual items at the independent shop is a tuk-tuk bar, a vintage BP petrol pump, plus a range of unusual lamps and household items in animal designs.

Bekki added: “For our best sellers, we have found that the weirder the item, the quicker it sells. People love anything unusual and quirky.”

The business shows some stock on Instagram and it can also be found on Facebook.

