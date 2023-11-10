Eighteen months after a planning application for 650 homes was submitted, residents are continuing to raise concerns.

More than 100 people flocked to Borderville Sports Centre yesterday evening (November 9) for an exhibition on Allison Homes’ Monarch Park proposal for the Stamford North quarry site.

Allison Homes’ application to create 650 homes and a 30-hectare park for wildlife, leisure and recreation was submitted to Rutland County Council almost 18-months ago in March 2022 but has yet to be considered by the planning committee.

More than 100 people attended the event

John Dowding, 77, lives nearby the proposed development and attended the exhibition to get an update on plans.

However he says he is still ‘very much against it’ and questioned ‘who is going to pay’ for the bin collections and highways.

“It is going to be Stamford that suffers with a population it can’t maintain,” he said.

A consultation on 650 homes

John added: “I’m not against it overall but I feel the town will miss out.”

The development is expected to contribute £5 million towards healthcare, education, and highway improvements in the area.

A number of local councillors were among those attending the meeting having received concerns from residents.

Councillors Rhea Rayside and Lisa Brewin taking a look at the plans

“I have only really heard negative feedback,” said Stamford town councillor Lisa Brewin.

“People are concerned how it will impact doctors’ surgeries, schools and that council tax won’t be coming to Stamford.”

For Stamford town and South Kesteven district councillor Harrish Bisnauthsing (Lib Dem) ‘the displays were informative but lacking in depth’.

Stamford Town and South Kesteven District councillor Harrish Bisnauthsing with Ryhall parish councillor Andrew Nebel

He also believes there needs to be a ‘firm plan’ to include a GP surgery in the overall Stamford North development.

His view was shared by Ryhall parish councillor Andrew Nebel.

He said: “The whole of the Stamford North development is something that concerns us simply because where will the necessary infrastructure go?

“Healthcare in Stamford is already oversubscribed.”

An aerial computer generated image of Monarch Park in Stamford

The Monarch Park site is allocated for housing in Rutland County Council’s draft local plan, which councillors recently voted in favour of progressing to a public consultation between November 2023 and January 2024.

Andrew is encouraging Stamford people to have their say - even if they don’t live in Rutland.

He said: “I would urge everyone to look at Rutland’s local plan because if you don’t express your views it will soon be too late.”

Protect Quarry Farm protestors outside Rutland County Council

Included in the Stamford North proposals, but not part of Allison Homes’ development are plans for a new primary school off Little Casterton Road.

Stamford town and South Kesteven district councillor Rhea Rayside (Lib Dem) said: “We have schools already not up to full subscription, bringing another primary school adds to that.

“Developers should look at making a secondary school.”

Barry Collins, 69, has lived in Stamford all his life and walks and cycles in the quarry about three times a week.

He said he ‘doesn’t agree with the development full stop’ but there’s ‘nothing we can do’ to change it.

“It’s not for Stamford people,” he said.

At the meeting, boards displayed the plans and Allison Homes employees were on hand to answer questions.

David Morris, group strategic land director for Allison Homes, said: “The key questions attendees asked related to traffic, protecting greenspace and how contributions will be used to support local infrastructure, such as education, healthcare and other services provided by the local authorities.”

He added that the plans will provide hundreds of ‘much-needed’ new homes and part of a new link road running across Stamford North.

Developers also hope the parkland will ‘bring an area of existing, privately-owned arable farmland and woodland into public access’ creating ecological enhancements and walking routes.

What do you think? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk.