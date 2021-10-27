A panel of experts will be on hand to provide answers during an evening event styled on Radio 4's 'Any Questions'.

Part of One World Week, the event will focus on issues of diversity and will include panellists with a range of real-life experiences.

Chairing the event is Nasrin Sharifi from Power for the People, a charity that helps poor communities around the world embrace sustainable development.

Stamford Methodist Church Photo: Google

In the past year the charity has supported the installation of a water well in a Kenyan community, funded by events that George and Jan Hetherington of Stamford organised.

Panellists include Chris Lubbe, a South African who opposed Apartheid and who was a bodyguard for Nelson Mandela; Olive Ruvimbo Ruzvidzo, who is seeking refuge in the UK after challenging the Zimbabwean government; and Amanda Wheeler, a Liberal Democrat member of Stamford Town Council and South Kesteven District Council, who has spoken out in support of climate and environmental issues, and against racism.

The event is free and open to all on Monday, November 1, starting at 7.30pm in Stamford Methodist Church in Barn Hill.

Chris Lubbe

People can submit as many questions as they would like. They can be asked over the microphone on the night, or be read out on behalf of the person submitting them. Questions can be submitted in advance by email to: georgehetherington2@gmail.com

The celebration of diversity during One World Week will continue in the Gallery of Stamford Arts Centre from Monday, November 1, to Saturday, November 6.

An exhibition of artwork by pupils from St Augustine's, St George's and St Gilbert's primary schools, and by Stamford College students, will be on display alongside a range of stalls selling Faritrade items, including crafts and gifts from around the world.

A selection of world music will be played and there will be stands on behalf of Amnesty International, Stamford Anti-Racism Group and Stamford Fairtrade Town Group.

George and Jan Hetherington