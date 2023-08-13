A few years back, whilst supping large juniper based sundowners on the deck of a river cruise boat gently meandering down the River Elbe, the Lovely Lady was chatting to a couple of elderly, rather effete gentlemen, writes Rutland columnist Allan Grey.

They were both time served costumiers from the wardrobes of London’s theatre land, the three of them comparing notes about ageing gracefully.

The Lovely Lady explained patiently that the lines that had gradually appeared over the previous 30 years around the outside of each of her eyes were no indication of age, but were really ‘laughter lines’, to which one of the gentleman drawled laconically: “Oh daaaaaarling, nothing’s that funny.”

Allan Grey

And there you have it, we’re all trying to age gracefully and hide the telltale signs of our increasing maturity, which brings me neatly onto considering life expectancy in the 21st Century and trying to make sense of all the conflicting information we are constantly bombarded with. There is no doubt that the life expectancy of the human race continues to increase and in the last 200 years in Britain has more than doubled from around 40 in the early 1800s to over 80 now. Recent research undertaken by the University of Washington forecasts that before the end of this century some of us will live into our 120s, 124 in fact, and if that’s true I’ve still got another half century left, 50 years to fill, 18,250 days to maintain a decent quality of life.

Massive progress in medical science and public health have enabled this incredible increase and if we can keep the leash on AI, more progress is guaranteed, or is it? There is no doubt that in those 200 years as life for the majority of us has become safer and more comfortable, we have found myriad ways to jeopardise our longevity as we fill our increasing ‘me-time’ time with life limiting pleasure and convenience. There are so many ways to put longevity at risk – alcohol, cigarettes, full English breakfasts, deep fried Mars bars and Maccie-Ds, skydiving, standing too close to Range Rovers parking on the pavement, and walking into stationary lampposts down Lands’ End Way to name but a few.

Let’s start with alcohol. I have long laboured under the entirely reasonable misconception that the stuff was good for me, well in moderation at least. The antioxidants contained in red wine we were told help reduce the risk of heart attacks, so I’ve kept the red wine flowing on a daily basis. Some studies suggest that the anti-ageing and anti-inflammatory properties of those previously mentioned juniper berries can improve health and potentially lead to a longer life by improving blood flow and removing toxins; consequently I’ve kept the gin and tonics flowing, three or four times a week as well.

Just when things seemed to be going so well, along comes another ‘policy briefing’ from the World Heart Federation stating that any level of drinking can lead to loss of healthy life, and they have sought to dispel the idea that a daily glass of wine may be good for you, just one glass apparently can raise your blood pressure and put at risk living until you’re 124, or even 100.

I can confirm the risk from one glass of wine at lunch time, followed by a supposedly healthy walk plus a moments lack of concentration can be risky. It certainly was yesterday when I collided head first with that aforementioned lamppost, gushing so much blood I had to phone ICE (in case of emergency), the Lovely Lady’s mobile phone, to persuade her to come and rescue me, as much as anything from acute embarrassment. So was it the single glass of wine or the healthy walk that did for me, so confusing. Should I stay at home and drink wine, or should I walk every day and stick to an evening gin and tonic, the complexities of managing your longevity are never ending.

I should say that even before it became such an imperative, I have been working hard to do my bit for the planet, always sticking to a plant based diet, well the liquid part anyway, hops, grapes, juniper berries, barley, you name it, I drink to help save humanity, but maybe this commendable philanthrophy risks my only making it to 110.

I think Woody Allen had it about right when he stated: “I don't want to achieve immortality through my work, I want to achieve immortality through not dying,” but then rather undermined that position when he said: “You can live to be a hundred or more if you give up all the things that make living to be a hundred or more worthwhile.”

So, what exactly do I need to do to ensure I reach 124 years of age? A new study from Denmark published just last week shows playing tennis may extend your life by nearly 10 years, better than any other sport, even cycling, but extend it from what I ask, I don’t have a planned departure date just yet and all my old rackets need re-stringing. Seems I need to give up all the antioxidants, cut out the greasy breakfasts, get some new rackets and become the most boring septuagenarian down at Oakham Tennis Club. “Your serve I believe Carlos.”