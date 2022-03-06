A new small, exclusive development of luxury one and two bedroom apartments for over 55s located close to Stamford town centre has gone on the market.

Wigmore Place is designed in harmony with the surrounding historic architecture and apartments enjoy far-reaching views.

The three-storey complex of 18 purpose built apartments features a mixture of one and two bedroom contemporary apartments offering stylishly designed and well laid-out accommodation finished to a high specification throughout and serviced by a lift to provide ease of access.

Wigmore Place in Stamford is on the market with Murray

All the apartments have an outdoor space, either patio or balcony and allocated parking space.

One bedroom apartments are found on the ground floor and first floor of the complex, while two-bedroom apartments are located on the lower ground floor, as well as ground floor and first floor.

Wigmore Place at Top Lock Meadows (off Uffington Road) in Stamford is on the market with Murray. One-bedroom apartments start from £275,000, while two-bedroom apartments start at £310,000.

Wigmore Place in Stamford is on the market with Murray

Wigmore Place in Stamford is on the market with Murray

Wigmore Place in Stamford is on the market with Murray

Wigmore Place in Stamford is on the market with Murray

Wigmore Place in Stamford is on the market with Murray