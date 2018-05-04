Apology for Mercury production error

The Bourne and Rutland editions of the Mercury have been incorrectly printed today (Friday, May 4) due to a production error.

This has resulted in some pages which the Mercury team expected to appear in these editions being left out.

Mercury editor Kerry Coupe would like to apologise to readers of these editions for this error and would like to reassure all readers that measures are being taken to ensure this doesn’t happen again in the future.

The Stamford and the Deepings edition of the Mercury is unaffected by this.