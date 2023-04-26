A would-be entrepreneur who wants to hire out deckchairs in a town centre has appealed against the idea being turned down.

Stamford Town Council was contacted by an unnamed person who would like to hire individual seats on The Meadows.

They proposed to open for business seven days a week during summer.

Stamford Meadows

The town council's amenities committee turned down the application because councillors believed it could affect the use of the space for events.

The Meadows is typically used for a dog show, a car show, an antiques fair and other planned events during the summer.

According to town council records, other proposed pop-up businesses at The Meadows have been turned down.

The appeal will be heard by town coucnillors after their elections.

Currently there are a handful of park benches and picnic benches on The Meadows.

