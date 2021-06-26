A scout group has issued an urgent appeal for volunteers to help it continue holding fun and meaningful activities for children.

The 6th Stamford Scout group has been meeting for 40 years and currently has 50 members ranging from beavers and cubs through to the older scouts.

But unless three adult roles are filled, the future of the group might be at risk.

6th Stamford Scouts Oliver Wilson, Joseph Biden and Tom Riddell receiving their Gold Awards

Amy Fisher, who helps to run the group, said: "Just a few people offering some of their time to help could make such a big difference to the future of this group.

"We need a secretary and a chairman, roles which don't involve a high level of time commitment or being involved in weekly activities, and so we hope that there are people who can step into these roles.

"We also need a group scout leader (GSL), to help with the co-ordination of leaders and activities.

"It might be someone who has experience of scouting, or someone who would like to become involved. Training and support are given as needed, but we just need people who are enthusiastic to get in touch."

Amy said the group has been meeting outdoors to help prevent the spread of covid and while a new scout hut is built in Stamford, and so activities have focused on hiking and camping, as well as working towards badges.

"Its really good fun and a thoroughly rewarding role to be a GSL," she added. "We have an amazing group who do many cool things."

To find out more about the roles available, email sixthstamfordscouts@hotmail.com