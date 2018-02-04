Appeal for memorabilia of the RAF’s 100 years’ service to Rutland

An exhibition marking 100 years of the Royal Air Force and its connection with Rutland is being staged at Rutland County Museum.

The exhibition from March 17 to May 12 is being organised by the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA) Rutland and the museum, in Catmos Street, Oakham.

The exhibition aims to highlight the illustrious association between the county and world’s first and most famous independent air force.

Various artefacts, equipment, models and other exhibits will illustrate the links with Rutland and will include some interactive displays.

Derek Bury, RAFA Rutland project officer for the exhibition is appealing for anyone with relevant RAF memorabilia or artefacts to make them available for the exhibition.

If you have such items, call Derek on 01572 755969 or e-mail: rafarutland100@gmail.com.

Items will need to be taken to the museum on Monday February 19 or Wednesday February 21.

Derek said: “The aim of the exhibition is to commemorate the past 100 years since the formation of the RAF and celebrate how the RAF has been part of Rutland and we want to have as much relevant material as we can.”

Rutland has strong links with the former bases at North Luffenham and Cottesmore.

RAFA Rutland meets on the first Wednesday of the month at Cottesmore Sports and Social Club, Main Street, Cottesmore.