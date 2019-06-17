Police are re-appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a fatal road collision in Toll Bar, Little Casterton.

Officers were called to a collision involving a black Skoda Kodiaq car and a silver Kawasaki motorbike just after 10am on Sunday June 2.

The Skoda was travelling towards Old Great North Road, and the Kawasaki in the opposite direction, when the collision happened.

Daniel Whitlam (11848010)

The rider of the motorbike, 47-year-old Daniel Whitlam of Stamford, was pronounced dead at the scene. The car driver was not injured.

DC Louise McMahon from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our investigation is ongoing and we are still seeking witnesses to the collision.

“If there is anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision and saw either vehicle before to the incident, or the incident itself, and has not yet spoken to police, please make contact.

“Similarly if you have any dash cam footage that might help with our investigation please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 249 of June 2.