An appeal which took the place of an event cancelled by coronavirus has raised more than £10,000.

The Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley usually organises the annual Stamford Santa Fun Run at Burghley Park, but instead held a Christmas appeal in December, with proceeds going to the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough.

The appeal took the form of an online auction, and people were also invited to complete their own 'Santa run', in a socially distanced way, to raise money.