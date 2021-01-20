Home   News   Article

Rotary appeal which replaced Stamford Santa Fun Run raised £10,000

By Suzanne Moon
-
Published: 08:00, 20 January 2021

An appeal which took the place of an event cancelled by coronavirus has raised more than £10,000.

The Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley usually organises the annual Stamford Santa Fun Run at Burghley Park, but instead held a Christmas appeal in December, with proceeds going to the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough.

The appeal took the form of an online auction, and people were also invited to complete their own 'Santa run', in a socially distanced way, to raise money.

