A festive appeal has been launched to combat loneliness this Christmas.

Staff from Bourne Galletly Medical Practice are collecting gifts for their older and more vulnerable patients.

They want to combat loneliness by making sure everyone has something to unwrap this Christmas.

Dr Rebecca Mitchell

GP Rebecca Mitchell said: “Our aim is to raise awareness of how lonely it can be living alone, especially over the festive period.

“The impact of loneliness on health can be devastating – those who live alone can go for days without speaking to anyone. Being lonely puts us at risk of mental health problems but also increases our risk of physical health problems.

“We would love to encourage our younger and more able patients to donate gifts for our elderly population who live alone.”

Bourne Galletly Medical Practice staff are collecting Christmas gifts for older patients

Donations of toiletries, tasty treats, clothing or activities such as jigsaws and puzzle books can be delivered to the surgery in North Road, Bourne. An Amazon wish list has also been created for anyone who would prefer to shop online at tinyurl.com/Galletly-wish-list

All donations will be collated so that each recipient will be given toiletries, something to eat and an activity to keep them busy.

People are asked to avoid donating tinned foods or secondhand items.