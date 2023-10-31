Organisers of an appeal to support people in Ukraine are asking for essential items and Christmas gifts.

Anne-Marie Hamill, from Stamford, will be collecting donations in the town centre this weekend.

She said: “We held a hugely successful collection earlier this year and as we are approaching a second Christmas of Ukraine at war, the need for essential items such as food and medicine is even greater.

digitally generated image of a flag waving on the wind.

“Whilst the cost of living has gone up and many people are feeling the squeeze, our woes are nothing compared to the hardships being endured by those under continuous attack in Ukraine.

“All we ask is for people to add a few extra items to their grocery list and drop them off to us. We will get them to civilians trapped close to the front lines in Ukraine.”

Items needed include rice, noodles, pasta, sweets, biscuits, tinned food, pasta sauces, aspirin, paracetamol, wound dressings, children’s medicines, baby food, nappies, sanitary products, hot water bottles, socks, gloves, hats, torches, AA and AAA batteries, candles and matches.

No clothing or bedding is currently needed.

People can also deliver shoe boxes containing Christmas gifts which should be marked for either a boy or a girl, aged five to eight or eight to 11.

Donations can be taken to the United Reformed Church Hall in Broad Street, Stamford on Sunday (November 5) between 10am and 2pm.

Anne-Marie added: “The generosity and support from local people was fantastic last time and we sincerely hope they will do us proud again.”