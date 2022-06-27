Police are appealing for help to trace a missing man.

Alex Fitzjohn, 26, was last seen at about 10am on Friday (June 24) in Queensgate shopping centre, Peterborough.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Police are appealing for help to locate Alex Fitzjohn

Alex is described as 5ft 6 tall, of medium build with brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, grey t-shirt, black jogging bottoms with a white stripe and carrying a black rucksack with orange writing.

DI Caroline Scully said: “We know Alex likes to take the bus around Peterborough, Fenland and surrounding areas.

“We’re appealing to anyone who has seen him, has information about his whereabouts or who has heard from him to contact us as a matter of urgency."

Anyone who has seen Alex or who has information concerning his whereabouts, should call 999 quoting incident 148 of June 24.