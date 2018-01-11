Appeal to find new licensee for Millstone Inn in Stamford

Licensees are being sought to take over the running of a historic Stamford pub.

The Millstone Inn was under threat of closure last month after licensees Paul and Carole Frith, left their posts. But the pub in All Saints Place stayed open after a temporary manager was brought in.

Now Ei Group which runs the pub is trying to find a permanent licensee.

A spokesperson for Ei Group said: “The Millstone Inn is currently trading with a temporary publican whilst we consider interest from a number of experienced operators. Anyone interested in this fantastic opportunity to run this iconic town centre pub should contact us.”

If you wish to apply to be the licensee call 03333 200036.