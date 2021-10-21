Firefighters are appealing for help to locate the owner of a kitten.

At about 9.30am this morning (October 21), Harry Bell, arrived at Stamford Fire Station in New Cross Road and was surprised to find a black kitten.

He said: "It was in the fire station and it wouldn't leave me alone."

As Harry's new feline friend does not qualify to join the station as a firefighter recruit, it has been taken to Priory Veterinary Practice in Uffington Road.

The jet black cat does not have a collar or bell, and has not been microchipped.

If an owner comes forward, staff at the veterinary practice will request to see a photo of the cat and for them to confirm its gender.

If you believe the cat is yours, call Priory Veterinary Practice on 01780 322333.