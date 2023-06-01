Police are asking for help to find a woman’s friends and family.

The woman, believed to be around 50, was found in need of help in the Market Deeping area.

Officers had received a call about a concern for safety at a shop in Godsey Lane, Market Deeping at about 6.45am today (Thursday, June 1).

The woman is described as white, with a shaved head and was found wearing a dressing gown and slippers.

She may also have been in the Horsegate area of Deeping St James at about 5.30am this morning, and at that time was reported to have been wearing a pink fluffy jacket, black hoodie, trousers and pink shoes.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We have made every attempt to identify her so we can make contact with next of kin and get her the right help, but these have been unsuccessful.

“We are now asking for our local community’s help.

“If you know her or any friends or family members, please get in touch on 101 quoting incident 51 of June 1.”