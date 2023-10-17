An animal charity has launched an appeal to raise £1,700 for emergency surgery on a young cat.

Passersby rushed Tolly to an emergency vet after he was found struggling with a badly-broken leg.

X-rays revealed that his best chance of being able to walk again is to have the leg amputated, but it comes at a cost.

Cats Protection is raising money for Tolly's emergency surgery

Volunteers from the Cats Protection’s Stamford and District Branch have now issued an appeal to help pay for the surgery.

Charity coordinator Griselda Winn said: “It’s sad to see a cat with an injury like this but he’s young and has a good chance of leading a full and happy life as a three-legged puss.

“Poor Tolly was a stray when he was taken to vets but his rescuers couldn’t be expected to foot the bill. We didn’t hesitate to take Tolly in when we got the call from the vet, but operations like this are very expensive and it impacts greatly on our finances.

Tolly's x-ray

“This year has been extremely challenging. We have never had so many cats and kittens coming in to our branch, a large number of which have been dumped or abandoned, and every day we hear about the pressure the cost of living crisis is having on cat owners.

“We’re stretched and hefty vet bills such as these place a huge dent in our coffers.”

Donations towards Tolly’s surgery can be made online.

The charity is also looking for regular fundraisers, with details available at www.cats.org.uk/Stamford

Fundraising officer Rachel Hay added: “Our volunteers work tirelessly to care for cats and kittens in need and they already give so much of themselves.

“For our volunteers to continue to provide the care that these cats need and see them matched to their new homes, we are appealing to the local community to help us raise funds.

“We know how tough it is for everyone but, if you can help even in a small way, we would really appreciate any donation that you can spare.”