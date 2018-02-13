Appeals put out by rescue centre and cat owner

An appeal has been put out to find the owner of a lost cat and a feline that disappeared shorty after a family moved home.

The Mutts Nutts Rescue, which cares for animals, has fostered Frankie, who was found in Norfolk Square in Stamford.

Frankie was taken to Mutts Nutts Rescue by Anna Burke, who along with her neighbour had been feeding him after he turned up on their street.

He is described as brown and black and is aged between one and two years old.

If Frankie belongs to you call Mutts Nutts on 07535 141708.

Stamford woman Vicki Heydon, who lives in Wheatsheaf Way in the Taylor Wimpey estate in Stamford, is trying to find her cat Buddy who was last seen on his street on January 7.

Vicki said: “He is friendly and if he got lost, he could have pitched up on somebody’s doorstep.”

Buddy is described as black and white. He is also fluffy and of stocky build.

Call Vicki on 07732767360 if you find Buddy.