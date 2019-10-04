Stamford Community Orchard Group invites you to Apple Day at Stamford Arts Centre on Saturday, October 5.

The event includes stalls, apple identification, pressing and tasting. Members of the community orchard group will be there to give advice and children will be able to take part in apple bobbing and other fun activities from 10am to 4.30pm. Admission is free.

Other events organised by Stamford Community Orchard include apple pressing at Brewery House, Ketton PE9 3TA from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, October 13 - take your apples and containers to press for juice or cider and learn about making apple products.

Youngsters try their hand at making apple juice during last year's Apple Day

An evening of apple tasting will be held at SCOG monthly meeting at The Crown Hotel in Stamford on Wednesday, October 16 from 7.30pm.

Visit scog.org.uk for further details.