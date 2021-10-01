Apple Day is set to make a triumphant return this weekend.

Stamford Community Orchard Group, a registered charity, hosts one of the country’s largest Apple Day events, attracting more than 1,000 visitors on the day. This year is set to be bigger and better than ever after last year’s event had to be cancelled.

The event will take place tomorrow (Saturday, October 2) at Stamford Arts Centre in St Mary’s Street from 10am to 4pm.

As always, the East of England Apples and Orchards Project will be bringing along many different varieties English apple.

Experts will also be on-hand to identify the apples that people bring along on the day - hoping to find some of the long-lost Stamford apple varieties.

Stamford Community Orchard Group’s own gurus will be dispensing invaluable advice to people on how to sort out problems and look after the apple trees in their gardens.

As well as the apple identification there will be a tombola and lots of stalls selling apple related gifts and produce. There will also be fun and games such as pin the maggot on the apple and apple bobbing, for children of any age.

It promises to be a perfect day out for families.

This year’s standholders bring a varied range of products to this fun day from artisan jewellery to organic honey.