People can buy locally grown apples for 50p a punnet during school half term next week.

The Friends of Bourne Wood volunteers group will be selling russets, 'Red Falstaff', and 'Chivers Delight' varieties at the community orchard in Beech Avenue, Bourne, from 10am to 5pm.

The community orchard in Bourne was planted from 2012, with trees sponsored by local people.

Vaughan Roberts, Steve Goddard and Sarah Roberts - all friends of Bourne Woods. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The orchard also opens at weekends, from 10am until 5pm, or until dusk during the winter.