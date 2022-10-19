Apples sale at Bourne Community Orchard
Published: 16:00, 19 October 2022
People can buy locally grown apples for 50p a punnet during school half term next week.
The Friends of Bourne Wood volunteers group will be selling russets, 'Red Falstaff', and 'Chivers Delight' varieties at the community orchard in Beech Avenue, Bourne, from 10am to 5pm.
The community orchard in Bourne was planted from 2012, with trees sponsored by local people.
The orchard also opens at weekends, from 10am until 5pm, or until dusk during the winter.