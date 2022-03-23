A town could get 363 new homes if two planning applications are given the go-ahead.

The sites identified for development are off Burley Road, Oakham, behind the Co-op and surrounding Ashwell Road Playing Fields, and off Main Road in Barleythorpe.

The Burley Road application, for up to 213 homes, has been submitted to Rutland County Council by Pigeon Capital Management and the Burley Estate Farm Partnership. It would include 64 affordable homes and some allotments.