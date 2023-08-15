A former candidate on the TV show The Apprentice is opening a baby and toddler shop – and will be hiring staff to help out.

Marianne Rawlins, who lives in Stamford with her husband and two children, made it to the final weeks in the 2019 BBC series presided over by Lord Sugar.

Next month she will open ‘Stork of Stamford’ over two floors of the former Jaeger building in St Mary’s Street, selling products for pregnancy through to a child starting school.

Marianne Rawlins outside the shop which will become Stork of Stamford, with her husband, Simon, and children Theo and Hayley

These will include personalised gifts, baby and toddler clothing, accessories, nursery furniture and furnishings, and items for mums-to-be.

Marianne, 40, said: “I’ve been wanting to set up a shop in Stamford since 2021 when my son, Theo, was born.

“I must have looked at – or enquired about – every available commercial lease in the town centre since then, and am so thrilled to have found the perfect spot.

Number 40 St Mary's Street, Stamford

“As a mum of two, I have found myself struggling with the limited options available for babies, toddlers, and mums-to-be in Stamford. Nursery furniture, for example, is something I had to order online because there was nothing to physically see in Stamford.

“The same applies to personalised gifts for new mum friends. I always found myself going online because I couldn’t find exactly what I needed.”

Marianne has enlisted the guidance of the former head of John Lewis’s nursery division, Caroline Bettis, who has helped her to source items for Stork of Stamford, particularly the nursery furniture and furnishings to be located on the first floor.

Marianne, who is from California and also runs a business consultancy, moved to the UK in 2017 to be with her husband, a pilot who was based at RAF Wittering.

Since having her children, two-year-old Theo and four-month-old Hayley, Marianne decided to combine her business skills with her experiences as a mother.

She is now looking to employ people in three full-time or equivalent roles at Stork of Stamford, including a manager.

A date for the shop’s opening will be announced soon.