Aqua park set to open at Rutland Water for its third season

Have your say

Summer is about to get off to a resounding splash as the country’s biggest aqua park returns to Rutland Water for its third season.

Aqua Park Rutland will open to the public from Saturday, May 26, for four months of water filled fun.

The park is bigger and better this year featuring climbing walls, trampolines, balance bars, rockers, rollers and the UK’s biggest jumps and slides.

The Beast, a towering five-meter-high platform returns and this year means business.

Upgraded with a six-meter-long blast bag, The Beast II will see thrill seekers launched several meters into the air and plummet towards the water to create off-the-scale splashes.

The park will feature obstacles such as Cyclone, the colossal Revolution, Jungle Jim, Summit Express and Action Tower XL, leaving potential for some epic wipeouts.

Richard Drinkwater, cofounder of Aqua Park Rutland said the redesigned park would be ready to welcome “summer thrill seekers”.

“Whether it will be your first time or you are now a seasoned regular, we’re certain there is something to excite and delight even the most hardcore adrenaline junkies,” he said.

“We’re looking forward to seeing this season’s visitors take on The Beast II and anticipate lots of fun and competition as people attempt to pull off some impressive splashes.”

Richard advised booking early for tickets to avoid disappointment.

As one of the Midlands most popular outdoor destinations, the park has been designed to complement Rutland Water’s existing outdoor activities.

Tickets for the park are priced at £20 off-peak and £22 peak for a 50-minute session.

Tickets for The Beast II are separate and cost £20 off-peak and £22 peak with a minimum age limit of 18 years old.

Visitors to the park need to be ready for the physical challenge and must be aged eight and over, 1.3m tall and able to swim 50 meters unaided in a buoyancy vest to take part.

Find out more at www.aquaparkrutland.co.uk.