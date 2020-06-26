People asked to check their vehicles after man arrested for thefts in the Banks Crescent area of Stamford
Published: 18:00, 26 June 2020
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of stealing from vehicles in the area of Banks Crescent, Stamford.
The arrested man was had a selection of items which were suspect to be stolen.
People living in the area are being asked to check their vehicles and if they think they are the owner of any of the items, to contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident 587 of June 25.
