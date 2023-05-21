Owning a dog is a common pastime in the United Kingdom, with over a quarter of households in the UK owning at least one dog, writes animal behaviour expert Karen Wild.

I know locally we will be looking at lots more gun dogs, and in Peterborough perhaps a different range of breeds. Nevertheless, is dog ownership all about the Cockerpoos, Cocker Spaniels, Labradors and Golden Retrievers of the world? So what is an owner of a dog like in the UK? Well, the demographics of dog owners here are quite diverse, but there are some trends that stand out.

Firstly, dog ownership tends to be more prevalent in households with children. According to the Pet Food Manufacturers' Association, 47% of households with children own a dog. I am not sure how easy is it to get a dog when you have children, given the extra cost, time, care and attention that everyone needs at this stage.

Senior woman walking her beagle dog in countryside. Photo: istock

In terms of age, dog ownership is most common among people aged 55-64, with 40 per cent of this age group owning a dog. However, dogs are also popular among younger age groups, with 31per cent of 16-24 year olds and 33 per cent of 25-34 year olds owning a dog. Surprising, but dogs are universal in their appeal!

There are some characteristics that tend to be associated with dog owners. Firstly, dog owners tend to be active and enjoy spending time outdoors. This is because dogs require regular exercise, and enjoy activities such as walking, running and playing fetch. In addition, dog owners tend to be sociable and enjoy spending time with others who share their love of dogs. This doesn’t mean you have to transform into a social butterfly when you have a dog. Some dogs, just like some people, really don’t feel like mixing with others and are happy just being together.

Animal behaviour expert Karen Wild

In terms of the types of dogs that are popular in the UK, there are a few breeds that stand out. The Labrador Retriever is the most popular breed in the UK, with over 35,000 registered with the Kennel Club in 2020. Others include the Cockerpoo, Cocker Spaniel and the English Springer Spaniel. Flat-faced breeds really aren’t a popular choice now we know about their health issues. Crossbreeds and mixes (all dogs are really mongrels!) are also popular nowadays, and are always absolutely original!

Dogs can provide companionship, improve mental health, but are costly and sometimes can cause us stress! Even so, when you’re prepared for the work and the cost, they are really special. It’s worth remembering that dogs are here for part of our lives - and we are there for all of theirs.