We are fortunate to live in such wonderfully rural communities in Rutland, however with this rurality comes historic underfunding from Government, writes Rutland MP Alicia Kearns (Con).

I want to bring fairness back to Government funding for rural areas, and ensure we receive the fair deal we deserve. Down in Westminster I met with the Chancellor to discuss my long-standing proposal for how we can build social mobility into the funding formula for local councils. This follows my recent meeting with the Local Government Finance Minister, and I also have an exciting report coming out soon, so do keep an eye out as I’m really hopeful I can make this happen.

I know that many of you are regular listeners of our much-loved community radio station, Rutland and Stamford Sound. Not only do the fantastic team here work so hard to provide such brilliant coverage, but they also played an invaluable role during the pandemic, spreading vital information about our vaccination services, culminating in their contribution to Rutland’s impressive uptake of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Last week I met with the Minister for Media, John Whittingdale, to discuss Rutland and Stamford Sound’s case for a FM licence. Given the rurality of our communities, internet broadcasting is not always effective, and many areas are cut off. I am determined to do everything I can to get Rutland and Stamford Sound a FM licence, and while we may not be there yet, a plan is really starting to come together.

In other exciting news locally, I am delighted for Casterton College who now have a clear timeframe for their school rebuilding project! As you may remember, in December we heard that Casterton College will receive a share of the Government’s £1.8bn School Rebuilding Programme, and we’ve now had confirmation that they are expected to enter delivery from April 2025. I know how much this funding means to all the staff, students and their families here, and it will be truly transformative of this wonderful school. I am just so pleased that together we have secured this funding and now the timeline to work towards!

During the recent Westminster Hall Debate on planning and solar farms, I raised my concerns about the concentration of solar development proposed in our communities, with proposals in Exton, Pilton and of course in Ryhall and Essendine with the Mallard Pass Solar Plant. We must follow the US and EU’s example in blocking solar imports made with Uyghur forced labour – Canadian Solar, the developer being Mallard Pass, are one such company. I also raised this potential loss of fertile agricultural land in a recent meeting with the Defra Minister, highlighting the loss of over 2,000 acres of productive farmland if Mallard Pass were to go ahead. Solar will be an important part of our push for net zero, but not at any price. I will be bringing forward new clauses to the Energy Bill to tackle these issues.

Finally, one member of our community who I know has done us all proud over the last few months is Rutlander Andrew Osborne, who completed his incredible 3,000 mile solo row across the Atlantic Ocean in March.

Andrew has raised over £157,000 in loving memory of his daughter Amy, which will go towards the testing of pupils in schools across Rutland and Leicestershire for undiagnosed heart conditions. This is such an important issue and he has now been nominated for the JustGiving Endurance Fundraiser of the Year Award, so if you’d like to support Andrew and this amazing cause do visit the JustGiving website to cast your vote.