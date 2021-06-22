House prices in South Kesteven have risen four times as much as in more urban areas during the past year.

According to a report out this week, prices rose by an average 28 per cent in South Kesteven, one of only a dozen areas that saw the growth rate tip over 25 per cent.

This compares with only a seven per cent increase in urban areas of England.

House prices have risen sharply in the past year

The rise in Rutland was also high, with homes in the county increasing in price by more than 20 per cent in the past year.

While it is good news for those who own property, first-time buyers may find it even harder to afford to get onto the housing ladder.

Property prices were analysed by Hamptons estate agency for the Guardian show, and the report was published by the Guardian this week.