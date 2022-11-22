A flood alert has been issued for Stamford and the Welland Valley following heavy rain.

Rainfall in the River Welland Valley catchment area yesterday (Monday, November 21) means that the river level is now rising

According to the Environment Agency, this could lead to flooding of low-lying land and roads close to river but its forecasts indicate flooding to properties is not likely and therefore flood warnings are not expected to be issued.

Areas shaded in orange have been issued with a flood alert. Map: Environment Agency (60811909)

Areas not in the Welland Valley that are also on flood alert are the fens east of the A15 road, Grimsthorpe, the Bythams, Wymondham and Langham.

People are being advised by the Environment Agency to avoid using low-lying footpaths near local rivers and avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

The Environment Agency monitors river levels continuously.

River Welland in Stamford

According to the Met Office there is a chance of rain at 10am today (Tuesday) but it should otherwise remain dry in the Stamford area.

More heavy rain is forecast tomorrow (Wednesday) morning.

If you spot flooded roads or footpaths email smeditor@Stamfordmercury.co.uk